BRIEF-NEVI and Tourn jointly form company targeting e-commerce

March 16 (Reuters) - New Equity Venture International AB , Tourn International AB:
* Tourn International together with New Equity Venture Int AB have jointly decided to form a company targeting e-commerce
* Tourn will contribute with a large network of influencers and skill development of the IT system
* NEVI will provide funding
* At the formation of the company, the ownership structure is as follows: Tourn owns 79.17% of votes and 52.38% of capital and NEVI owns 20.83% of votes and 47.62% of capital
Source text: bit.ly/2mRS8n0 Source text: bit.ly/2n2tYGV
Further company coverage: [TOURN.ST, NEVIb.ST] (Gdynia Newsroom)