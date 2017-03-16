BRIEF-NEVI and Tourn jointly form company targeting e-commerce

March 16 (Reuters) - New Equity Venture International AB , Tourn International AB:

* Tourn International together with New Equity Venture Int AB have jointly decided to form a company targeting e-commerce

* Tourn will contribute with a large network of influencers and skill development of the IT system

* NEVI will provide funding

* At the formation of the company, the ownership structure is as follows: Tourn owns 79.17% of votes and 52.38% of capital and NEVI owns 20.83% of votes and 47.62% of capital

