5 months ago
BRIEF-Wawel FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 85.1 mln zlotys yoy
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Wawel FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 85.1 mln zlotys yoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Wawel SA:

* Says that its FY 2016 revenue was 645.9 million zlotys ($161.52 million) versus 631.2 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 operating profit was 98.7 million zlotys versus 107.8 million zlotys a year ago

* FY 2016 net profit was 85.1 million zlotys versus 92.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Plans to run new plant which will increase production capacity by 25 pct

* Management board will propose to allocate a part of FY 2016 profit for dividend payment

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9989 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

