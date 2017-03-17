FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sumol+Compal FY EBITDA up 20.5 pct YoY
March 17, 2017 / 6:40 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Sumol+Compal FY EBITDA up 20.5 pct YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Sumol+Compal SA:

* Reported on Thursday FY net profit after non-controlling interests at 10.5 million euros ($11.3 million), up 24.7 percent YoY

* FY EBITDA 52.1 million euros, up 20.5 percent YoY

* FY turnover 355.8 million euros, up 4.3 pct YoY

* Net debt of 229.1 million euros at end-Dec., down 4.8 percent versus year ago

* Sees negative impact on soft drinks market in Portugal from introduction of Special Consumption Tax on sugary or sweetened beverages, says impossible to foresee the effect on FY 2017 turnover

* Expects to increase sales in international markets, says growth will depend greatly on sales performance in Angola

Source text: bit.ly/2n5fxSh

Further company coverage: [ ($1 = 0.9278 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

