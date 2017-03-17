BRIEF-Turk Telekom signs cooperation protocol with PTT for real estate development

March 17 (Reuters) - Turk Telekomünikasyon:

* Says company and Posta ve Telgraf Teskilatı (PTT) signs a cooperation protocol

* Protocol aims to determine general principles of the secondary protocols in order to build cooperation on real estate development, project management and building management activities, carry out, support and promote collaborative works for the joint interest and service requirements of the parties on the joint-owned independent areas on the same parcel and/or commonly used real estates

* As a part of the protocol, the parties will evaluate options to generate higher income and reduce the operation costs from such properties; and/or establishment of a joint Company or if necessary a Real Estate Investment Company with PTT

