BRIEF-4Fun Media FY 2016 net profit down at 1.3 mln zlotys

March 20 (Reuters) - 4Fun Media SA:

* Reported on Friday FY 2016 revenue of 38.2 million zlotys ($9.60 million) versus 24.8 million zlotys year ago

* FY 2016 EBITDA of 5.3 million zlotys versus 5.8 million zlotys year ago

* FY 2016 net profit of 1.3 million zlotys versus 2.8 million zlotys year ago

* Said FY result impacted by higher operating costs compared to 2015, which resulted in decrease of profitability margins

($1 = 3.9797 zlotys)