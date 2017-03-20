FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-4Fun Media FY 2016 net profit down at 1.3 mln zlotys
March 20, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-4Fun Media FY 2016 net profit down at 1.3 mln zlotys

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - 4Fun Media SA:

* Reported on Friday FY 2016 revenue of 38.2 million zlotys ($9.60 million) versus 24.8 million zlotys year ago

* FY 2016 EBITDA of 5.3 million zlotys versus 5.8 million zlotys year ago

* FY 2016 net profit of 1.3 million zlotys versus 2.8 million zlotys year ago

* Said FY result impacted by higher operating costs compared to 2015, which resulted in decrease of profitability margins

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ]4FMP.WA] ($1 = 3.9797 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

