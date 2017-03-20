FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Phase Holographic Imaging and Malmö University receives SEK 2.3 mln to detect blood-borne cancer cells
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 20, 2017 / 1:12 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Phase Holographic Imaging and Malmö University receives SEK 2.3 mln to detect blood-borne cancer cells

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Phase Holographic Imaging PHI AB :

* Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) and a group of experts associated with Malmö University was recently awarded a 2.3 million Swedish crown ($260,251.65) grant by the Knowledge Foundation (KK-stiftelsen, Sweden)

* In close collaboration with GlycoImaging, the funded project aim to develop new methods for detecting blood-borne metastatic cancer cells

Source text: bit.ly/2n0hsFM

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8376 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.