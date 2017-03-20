FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gruppo IPG Holding acquires stake in Interpump Group
March 20, 2017 / 5:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Gruppo IPG Holding acquires stake in Interpump Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20(Reuters) - Interpump Group SpA:

* Says that Gruppo IPG Holding S.p.A., a controlling company of Interpump, has acquired 2.0 million of ordinary shares of Interpump from Mais S.p.A. in an out-of-market transaction

* After the transaction, Gruppo IPG Holding holds 25,406,799 of Interpump shares, representing 23.33 pct of total share capital (23.82 pct excluding treasury shares)

* Tamburi Investment Partners S.p.A. holds a 33.719 pct stake (net of treasury shares) in Gruppo IPG Holding

Source text for Eikon:;

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

