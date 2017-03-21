FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Schlatter Industries swings to positive EBIT of CHF 1.1 mln in FY
March 21, 2017 / 5:48 AM / 5 months ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21(Reuters) - Schlatter Industries AG:

* Group generated a positive operating result (EBIT) of 1.1 million Swiss francs ($1.10 million) in the reporting period (2015: -5.9 million francs), net result of 0.5 million francs (2015: -6.9 million francs) in FY

* Board of Directors will recommend to the General Meeting of Schlatter Industries AG on May 4, 2017, that the company should not make a dividend payment for the 2016 financial year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9986 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

