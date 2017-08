March 21 (Reuters) - asknet AG:

* Said on Monday has been informed that Digital River Holding GmbH holds 19.63 pct of the share capital (corresponding to 1,000,000 shares) of asknet

* Currently Board of Directors and Supervisory Board of asknet AG have no information on the future intentions of Digital River

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)