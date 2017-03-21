FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GUB Wagniskapital: supervisory boards advise on merger of two GUB public companies
March 21, 2017 / 7:43 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-GUB Wagniskapital: supervisory boards advise on merger of two GUB public companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA :

* Said on Monday at meetings of the Supervisory Boards of GUB Wagniskapital GmbH & Co. KGaA and GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen GmbH & Co. KGaA, together with the personally liable shareholder, the possibilities of a fundamental structural change including a merger of the two companies were discussed

* The possibility of a merger of GUB Unternehmensbeteiligungen into GUB Wagniskapital as an absorbing entity would be favoured

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

