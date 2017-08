March 21 (Reuters) - Pragma Inkaso SA:

* Reported on Monday FY gross revenue ​of 581.6 million zlotys ($146.77 million) versus 572.8 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net profit was 3.9 million zlotys versus 2.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Said its management board plans change in dividend policy and that in coming years it will recommend allocation of earned profit to reserve capital

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9626 zlotys)