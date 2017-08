March 21 (Reuters) - INVL Baltic Real Estate AB:

* Reported on Monday that the net asset value (NAV) of the company was 31.1 million euros ($33.56 million) or 0.4726 euro per share on 31 December 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2nFbmxT

