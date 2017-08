March 21 (Reuters) - WntResearch AB:

* Says has obtained positive results from the analyses of patient tumour tissue samples before and after treatment in a Phase 1b study with Foxy-5 – a drug candidate intended to inhibit tumours from spreading in cancer patients

* Based on the obtained results, the company has defined the dose level for the upcoming Phase 2 study, which was one of the objectives with this clinical study

Source text: bit.ly/2nZMFbs

