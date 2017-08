March 21 (Reuters) - Challenger Mobile AB (publ) :

* Rights issue fully subscribed

* Through the rights issue, which was subscribed to 100%, the company receives proceeds of about 11.8 million Swedish crowns ($1.34 million) before issue costs

Source text: bit.ly/2n9NYa7

