March 22 (Reuters) - MCI Capital SA:

* Said on Tuesday that its FY investment loss was 74.9 million zlotys ($18.91 million) versus profit 126.1 million zlotys a year ago

* FY operating loss was 80.1 million zlotys versus profit of 122.4 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net loss was 82.2 million zlotys versus profit of 121.5 million zlotys a year ago

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9603 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)