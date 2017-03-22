FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 22, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-T-Bull EGM resolves to raise capital, trade shares on WSE main market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - T-Bull SA:

* Says its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (EGM) decided to convert series C1, C2 and C3 shares into series E shares

* EGM resolved to raise capital by up to 10,000 zlotys via issue of up to 100,000 series F shares of the nominal value of 0.1 zloty per share via a public offer

* EGM also decided to offer no more than 404,000 of following shares and no more than 100,000 rights to shares via a public offer

* 0.2 million of series B shares, 0.1 million of series E shares, no more than 0.1 million of series F shares and no more than 0.1 million of rights to series F shares

* T-Bull will also apply to have the following shares traded on the main market of Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)

* 0.4 million of series B shares, 22,100 series D shares, 0.1 million of series E shares and up to 100,000 series F shares and rights to series F shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9726 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

