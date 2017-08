March 22 (Reuters) - IFM Global Funds:

* Reported on Tuesday that FY revenue was 461,899 zlotys ($116,494) versus 913,966 zlotys a year ago

* FY net loss was 2.0 million​ zlotys versus ​loss of 189,441 zlotys a year ago

* The company stopped consolidating its financial results

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9650 zlotys)