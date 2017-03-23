March 23 UNIWHEELS AG:

* FY group revenues up by 6.3 percent to 464.1 million euros ($500.86 million)

* FY group EBITDA grows by 19.6 percent to 70.2 million euros

* FY group net profit 64.1 million euros, an increase of 57.5 percent

* Proposed dividend of 2.00 euros per share

* 2017 is expected to face an ongoing demand from European car manufacturers

* Outlook for 2017: wheel sales growth of 10-15 percent yoy, revenue growth of 14-19 percent, EBITDA growth of 15-20 percent

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)