BRIEF-ElringKlinger: Klaus Eberhardt nominated new chairman of supervisory board
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
March 23 UNIWHEELS AG:
* FY group revenues up by 6.3 percent to 464.1 million euros ($500.86 million)
* FY group EBITDA grows by 19.6 percent to 70.2 million euros
* FY group net profit 64.1 million euros, an increase of 57.5 percent
* Proposed dividend of 2.00 euros per share
* 2017 is expected to face an ongoing demand from European car manufacturers
* Outlook for 2017: wheel sales growth of 10-15 percent yoy, revenue growth of 14-19 percent, EBITDA growth of 15-20 percent
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Change at the helm of the supervisory board of ElringKlinger
* CEO Jan Carlson's total compensation for 2016 $4.5 million versus. $3.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: