BRIEF-Interroll Holding FY net profit up 23.6 pct, higher dividend

March 24 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding:

* FY order intake increases by 5.2 percent to the record level of 405.2 million Swiss francs ($406.95 million)

* FY net sales increase by 11.3 percent to the highest level ever of 401.5 million francs

* FY EBITDA increases by 12.9 percent to 65.7 million francs

* FY net profit increases by 23.6 percent to the highest level ever of 36.2 million francs

* Dividend increase by one third to 16.00 francs per share proposed (previous year: 12.00 francs per share)

* Group has gotten off to a good start into financial year 2017 in all regions, but expects growth in profit to flatten out in the current financial year

