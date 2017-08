March 24(Reuters) - Suomen Hoivatilat Oyj:

* Said on Thursday intends to issue preliminarily up to 3.5 million new shares in an offering directed to a selected group of Finnish and international institutional investors

* Said the proceeds of the Offering are primarily intended to be used for the financing of property development projects

