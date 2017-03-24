FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Protector Forsikring announces successful placement of NOK 750 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 24, 2017 / 6:59 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Protector Forsikring announces successful placement of NOK 750 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24(Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA:

* Said on Thursday issued 350 million Norwegian crown ($41.2 million) restricted Tier 1 bond with coupon rate of 3M NIBOR + 5.0% and 400 million crown subordinated Tier 2 bond with coupon rate of 3M NIBOR + 2.9%

* Restricted Tier 1 bond is perpetual with optional redemption after 5 years

* Subordinated Tier 2 bond has a maturity of 30 years and is callable after 5 years Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.5052 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.