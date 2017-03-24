BRIEF-Protector Forsikring announces successful placement of NOK 750 mln

March 24(Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA:

* Said on Thursday issued 350 million Norwegian crown ($41.2 million) restricted Tier 1 bond with coupon rate of 3M NIBOR + 5.0% and 400 million crown subordinated Tier 2 bond with coupon rate of 3M NIBOR + 2.9%

* Restricted Tier 1 bond is perpetual with optional redemption after 5 years

* Subordinated Tier 2 bond has a maturity of 30 years and is callable after 5 years Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.5052 Norwegian crowns)