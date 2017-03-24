FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Zephyro-led consortium is provisionally ranked first in 81 mln euro tender lot

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 24 (Reuters) - Zephyro SpA:

* Said on Thursday that its consortium is first in the provisional ranking of the tender for lot 3 of Convenzione SORESA in Campania

* The object of the tender is integrated, management and operational maintenance services - technological multiservice

* Co leads the consortium with an 89 pct stake

* The total value of the lot is 81 million euros ($87.20 million), VAT excluded, consisting of contracts for five years

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9289 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

