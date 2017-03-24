March 24 Feelgood Svenska AB:

* Said on Thursday, buys through unit, Helsa Företagshälsovård Östersund AB, Helsa Specialistvård Östersund AB

* Preliminary purchase price for Helsa Företagshälsovård Östersund AB and Helsa Specialistvård Östersund AB amounts to 5.5 million Swedish crowns ($623,986)

* Approval from Region of Jämtland expected to be received in April 2017

* Customer agreements in Norrköping

* Customer agreements in Norrköping generate about 2 million crowns in annual revenue and are bought through acquisition of assets and liabilites from Helsa Företagshälsovård Sverige AB

* Purchase price for customer agreements is 0.5 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8143 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)