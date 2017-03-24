BRIEF-Synergy Pharmaceuticals announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance patent protection until 2032
* Announces issuance of three new patents expected to extend Trulance (Plecanatide) patent protection until 2032
March 24 Feelgood Svenska AB:
* Said on Thursday, buys through unit, Helsa Företagshälsovård Östersund AB, Helsa Specialistvård Östersund AB
* Preliminary purchase price for Helsa Företagshälsovård Östersund AB and Helsa Specialistvård Östersund AB amounts to 5.5 million Swedish crowns ($623,986)
* Approval from Region of Jämtland expected to be received in April 2017
* Customer agreements in Norrköping
* Customer agreements in Norrköping generate about 2 million crowns in annual revenue and are bought through acquisition of assets and liabilites from Helsa Företagshälsovård Sverige AB
* Purchase price for customer agreements is 0.5 million crowns
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8143 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Neuralstem expands phase 1 safety trial of NSI-566 neural stem cells in spinal injury