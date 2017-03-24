March 24 Schouw & Co A/S:
* Danish company BioMar, manufacturer of quality feed for
the fish farming industry, is to invest about 300 million Danish
crowns ($43.5 million) in the establishment of a production
plant in Australia
* The new Australian plant is expected to be completed in
2019 and will facilitate an annual capacity of 110,000 tonnes of
fish feed
* BioMar is wholly-owned wholly by Schouw & Co
* The investment in the new production plant in Australia
will not affect the Schouw & Co. Group's earnings significantly
before the fiscal year 2020
Source text: bit.ly/2ndD6qb
