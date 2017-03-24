March 24 Vantage Development SA

* Fedha Sp. z o.o raises price in tender offer for Vantage Development shares to 3.70 zlotys ($0.94) per share from 3.25 zlotys per share, said intermediary in tender DM PKO BP

* Fedha announced tender offer for Vetage Development shares on Feb. 6

Source text - bit.ly/2nY5hth

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9512 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)