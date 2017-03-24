March 24 Umida Group AB (formerly Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel AB (publ)):

* Says has signed an agreement with Multibev AB, a part of Solera Beverage Group on marketing, sale and distribution of Umida's entire product range under the brands Shot 4.4 and Gr8 on the Swedish market

* Agreement will take effect on April 17

* Through cooperation with Solera, Umida's products will have increased distribution and sales

Source text: bit.ly/2njCoJG

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)