BRIEF-Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine unit to invest 1.8 mln yuan to set up business JV in Shanxi
* Says its Beijing unit and partner will set up a business JV in Shanxi, which will be engaged in food wholesale and daily necessities retail business
March 24 Umida Group AB (formerly Cefour Wine & Beverage Partihandel AB (publ)):
* Says has signed an agreement with Multibev AB, a part of Solera Beverage Group on marketing, sale and distribution of Umida's entire product range under the brands Shot 4.4 and Gr8 on the Swedish market
* Agreement will take effect on April 17
* Through cooperation with Solera, Umida's products will have increased distribution and sales
