BRIEF-Verifone, Gas Station TV form joint venture
* Verifone systems - co, Gas Station TV announced a 50-50 joint venture that combines assets and operations of Verifone's pump media division with GSTV
March 24 Genesis IT AB:
* In the completed issue to diversify sharholder base, about 460,000 shares were subscribed, representing a subscription rate of 92 pct
* Through the issue, the company receives proceeds of about 21 million Swedish crowns ($2.38 million) before issue costs
* Subscription price was set at 45.6 crowns per share
* Issue costs are estimated at 1.2 million crowns
Source text: bit.ly/2nPfAD7
($1 = 8.8162 Swedish crowns)
* Blackberry awarded U.S. $814,868,350.00 in arbitration against Qualcomm