FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Karsan signs strategic cooperation, production and procurement deal with Bozankaya Otomotiv
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 27, 2017 / 5:43 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Karsan signs strategic cooperation, production and procurement deal with Bozankaya Otomotiv

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - Karsan Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Said on Friday signed strategic cooperation, production and procurement deal with Bozankaya Otomotiv for 3 years

* The deal signed in order to be more competitive in the design, production and sales of public transport vehicles

* Accordingly, company will produce electric busses in the name of Bozankaya within the terms and conditions determined by the agreement

* Under this contract, targets to produce 300 electric buses annually

* The contract will extend for one year periods unless otherwise specified by the parties

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.