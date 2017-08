March 27 (Reuters) - Emakina Group SA:

* Reported on Friday FY revenue 77.3 million euros ($84.01 million) versus 70.3 million euros year ago

* FY EBITDA 5.4 million euros versus 6.1 million euros year ago

* FY net income 1.2 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago

* Anticipates single-digit organic growth in revenues over 2017 as a whole, based of its business outlook

Source text: bit.ly/2nr6GKx

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9201 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)