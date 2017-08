March 27 (Reuters) - SJOSTRAND COFFEE INT AB:

* A JAPANESE TRADING COMPANY ORDERS ESPRESSO MACHINES FROM SJÖSTRAND COFFEE

* JAPAN IS AN ENTIRELY NEW MARKET FOR SJÖSTRAND COFFEE'S PRODUCTS

* ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT 375,000 SWEDISH CROWNS ($42,737.48) AND ESPRESSO MACHINES WILL BE PRODUCED IN APRIL

SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/2oou5Kj

FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: ($1 = 8.7745 SWEDISH CROWNS) (Gdynia Newsroom)