March 28 (Reuters) - Moscow Exchange:

* Said on Monday that it has recommended paying out a dividend on 2016 results of 7.68 roubles per share, totalling to 17.48 billion roubles ($307.92 million)

* The record date is May 16

Source text - bit.ly/2o4RPqE

Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.7680 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)