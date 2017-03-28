FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Leone Film Group FY net profit down at EUR 1.8 mln
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
March 28, 2017 / 7:30 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Leone Film Group FY net profit down at EUR 1.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28(Reuters) - Leone Film Group SpA:

* Reported on Monday FY revenue 54.7 million euros ($59.40 million) versus 38.8 million euros a year ago

* FY EBITDA of 23.6 million euros versus 19.2 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 1.8 million euros versus 3.6 million euros a year ago

* Proposes dividend of 0.09 euros per share

* Sees to reach in 2019 a consolidated turnover of 67.3 million euros, consolidated EBITDA of 43.4 million euros and a consolidated EBIT of 11.6 million euros with consolidated net financial position of 40.9 million euros for a total investment in the period 2017 - 2019 of 90.5 million euros

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9208 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.