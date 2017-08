March 28 (Reuters) - SJOSTRAND COFFEE INT AB:

* SAYS COMPANY'S LARGEST NORDIC RETAILER PLACES ORDER FOR THE COMPANY'S NEW LINE OF COFFEE, ESPRESSO BY SJÖSTRAND

* ORDER VALUE IS ABOUT 200,000 SWEDISH CROWNS ($22,793.32) AND WILL BE DELIVERED IN MID-APRIL

* THE COFFEE WILL BE SOLD IN SWEDEN, NORWAY AND FINLAND

($1 = 8.7745 Swedish crowns)