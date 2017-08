March 28 (Reuters) - VIBROSENSE DYNAMICS AB:

* ISSUE OF UNITS OVERSUBSCRIBED

* THE ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED TO ABOUT 26.7 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS ($3.04 MILLION), REPRESENTING A SUBSCRIPTION RATE OF ABOUT 174 PERCENT

* COMPANY RAISES PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 15.3 MILLION CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS, WHICH AMOUNT TO ABOUT 1.2 MILLION CROWNS

Source text: bit.ly/2o7eMJW

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7695 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)