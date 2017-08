March 28 (Reuters) - ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:

* ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB (OV:ST) AND 2-BBB MEDICINES BV ANNOUNCE TODAY TO HAVE ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT ON 2-BBB’S PHASE 2 LEAD PRODUCT 2B3-101 – NOW CALLED 2X-111

