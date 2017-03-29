FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF- Amica raises stake in Sideme to 100 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Appliances, Tools & Housewares
March 29, 2017 / 5:58 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF- Amica raises stake in Sideme to 100 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Amica SA:

* Said on Tuesday that it has risen its stake in Societe Industrielle D’Equipement Moderne Sideme (Sideme) to 100 pct from 39.29 pct

* On March 22 it acquired 21.41 pct of Sideme for 1.6 million euros ($1.73 million) from England-based Crosslee PLC

* On March 28 it bought 39.29 pct of Sideme for 2.2 million euros from Electrolux France SAS

* Sideme is a distributor of household appliances on the French market

* The company has also sold 100 shares in Sideme to Amica Handel i Marketing as according to the French law, each company has to have at least two shareholders

* Amica owns 100 pct of Amica Handel i Marketing

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9252 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.