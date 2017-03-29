FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-LVenture Group FY net loss widens to EUR 1.9 mln
March 29, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-LVenture Group FY net loss widens to EUR 1.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28(Reuters) - LVenture Group:

* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue 1.7 million euros ($1.84 million) versus pro-forma revenue of 0.9 million euros a year ago

* FY net loss 1.9 million euros versus pro-forma net loss 1.2 million euros a year ago

* Expects total investments of about 12 million euros for the plan period 2017-2020

* Sees revenue of about 5 million euros in 2020

* Sees positive net profit starting from 2018

* Sees dividend pay out of 50 pct of profit starting from 2019

