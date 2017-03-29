FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QubicGames sets new unit for creating and publishing games
March 29, 2017 / 8:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-QubicGames sets new unit for creating and publishing games

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - QubicGames SA:

* Said on Tuesday that joinlty with HBI Ventures sp. z o.o. and Drageus Publishing House sp. z o.o. set new unit Drageus Games

* The company acquired 39.58 pct of stake of a new unit for 47,500 zlotys

* New unit to create and publish science fiction/space games on PC/Mac, iOS/Android platform and console

* The first project of Drageus Games is Mad Carnage game which will have its premiere in 2017

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

