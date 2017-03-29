FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Soho Development signs LoI concerning sale of Recyling Park and Recycling Park Kamionka
#Financials
March 29, 2017 / 9:04 AM / in 6 months

BRIEF-Soho Development signs LoI concerning sale of Recyling Park and Recycling Park Kamionka

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Soho Development SA:

* Said on Tuesday that is signed on own behalf and as a manager of portfolio of Progress Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych (Progress FIZ AN) with Recyling Park Investment sp. z o.o (seller) a letter of intent (LoI) concerning acquisition of Recyling Park sp. z o.o. (Recyling Park) and Recycling Park Kamionka sp. z o.o. (Recycling Park Kamionka) by a company from investment segment (buyer)

* Progress FIZ AN owns directly and indirectly 99 pct shares of Recyling Park and Recycling Park Kamionka

* LoI concerns sell of 100 pct shares in Recyling Park and Recycling Park Kamionka for 11.0 million zlotys ($2.80 million)

* Buyer to carry out due diligence tests on Recyling Park and Recycling Park Kamionka

* The purchase deal to be signed until July 31

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9279 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

