5 months ago
BRIEF-Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan to issue series A bonds
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 29, 2017 / 9:18 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan to issue series A bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Europejskie Centrum Odszkodowan SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its management board resolved to issue up to 50,000 series A bonds at issue price 1.000 zlotys ($0.25) per bond

* The redemption date is set at April 14, 2020

* Bondholders will be paid interest at a floating rate percentage

* Interest are to be charged on the nominal value of the bonds at the base rate WIBOR6M plus a margin of 4 pct per annum

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9263 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

