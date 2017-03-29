BRIEF-PEM FY net profit shrinks to 14.4 million​ zlotys YoY

March 29 (Reuters) - Private Equity Managers SA (PEM):

* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue ​of 44.1 million zlotys ($11.23 million)versus 80.0​ million zlotys a year ago

* FY net profit was 14.4 million​ zlotys versus 49.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Plans to pay a dividend for 2016 in the amount of 10 million zlotys

* At the end of 2016 PEM was managing assets of 2.02 billion zlotys and its funds have liquidity scope of around 300 million zlotys and hence the company is ready for further investments

($1 = 3.9267 zlotys)