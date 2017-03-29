FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-PEM FY net profit shrinks to 14.4 million​ zlotys YoY
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 29, 2017 / 10:04 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-PEM FY net profit shrinks to 14.4 million​ zlotys YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Private Equity Managers SA (PEM):

* Reported on Tuesday FY revenue ​of 44.1 million zlotys ($11.23 million)versus 80.0​ million zlotys a year ago

* FY net profit was 14.4 million​ zlotys versus 49.6 million zlotys a year ago

* Plans to pay a dividend for 2016 in the amount of 10 million zlotys

* At the end of 2016 PEM was managing assets of 2.02 billion zlotys and its funds have liquidity scope of around 300 million zlotys and hence the company is ready for further investments

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9267 zlotys)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.