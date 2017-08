March 29 (Reuters) - A1M PHARMA AB:

* PRELIMINARY DATA FROM THE COMPLETED PRECLINICAL LONG-TERM STUDY WITH AN ANIMAL MODEL CLEARLY ESTABLISH THE STRONG PROTECTIVE EFFECT AGAINST RENAL DAMAGE OF THE ACTIVE SUBSTANCE IN THE CANDIDATE DRUG ROSGARD IN CONNECTION WITH RADIATION THERAPY

* CLINICAL STUDIES ARE SCHEDULED TO START IN THE BEGINNING OF 2018

