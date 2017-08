March 29 (Reuters) - INVENT MEDIC SWEDEN AB:

* RIGHTS ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED TO ABOUT 19 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS, CORRESPONDING TO A SUBSCRIPTION RATE OF ABOUT 186 PERCENT

* RIGHTS ISSUE GIVES THE COMPANY PROCEEDS OF ABOUT 10.2 MILLION CROWNS BEFORE ISSUE COSTS OF ABOUT 0.9 MILLION CROWNS

