March 29 (Reuters) - EQL PHARMA AB:

* SAID ON TUESDAY, THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY, EMA, RECOMMENDS TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF EQL PHARMA DRUGS, WITH REDUCED EARNINGS FOR 2017 AS A RESULT

* LOSS OF INCOME FOR 2017 IS ESTIMATED TO BE 3-4 MILLION SWEDISH CROWNS, WHICH IS EXPECTED TO WORSEN THE RESULT BY AROUND 2 MILLION CROWNS

Source text: bit.ly/2mPsDnW

