March 30 (Reuters) - Talex SA:

* Reports FY revenue ​of 113.0 million zlotys ($28.8 million) versus 124.1 million zlotys a year ago

* FY net profit was 4.7 million zlotys versus 6.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Following the approval from the supervisory board, management to recommend FY 2016 dividend of 1.1 zloty per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9285 zlotys)