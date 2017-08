March 30 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Said on Wednesday increases stake in Logo Elektronik to 100 percent from 90.58 percent

* Buys 9.42 percent in Logo Elektronik for 11.3 million lira ($3.10 million)

