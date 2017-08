March 30 (Reuters) - Zephyro SpA:

* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 13.3 million euros versus proforma 2.7 million euros a year ago

* Proposes an ordinary dividend of 0.3 euro per share and an extraordinary dividend of 0.3 euro per share

