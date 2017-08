March 30 (Reuters) - Eukedos SpA:

* Reported on Wednesday FY production value 50.2 million euros ($53.99 million) versus 59.3 million euros a year ago

* FY net profit 132,000 euros versus loss 842,000 euros a year ago

* Co has already begun in 2016 and is continuing in 2017 the search aimed at seeking new investments in sectors also related to Eukedos current core business

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9298 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)