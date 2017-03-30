FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Alba reports final results of LEM's procedure to fulfil its purchase obligation
March 30, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Alba reports final results of LEM's procedure to fulfil its purchase obligation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Alba SpA:

* Reported on Wednesday the final results of LEM's procedure to fulfil the obligation of purchase

* Reported 597,629 shares tendered, corresponding to 6.1 pct of Alba's share capital

* LEM and the shareholders who signed the shareholders' agreement on Dec. 1 will own a total 97.5 pct stake in Alba

* There are the conditions for LEM to exercise the right of purchase of Alba's remaining shares

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

