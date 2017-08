March 30(Reuters) - Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed):

* Reported on Wednesday it signed agreement with HURTAP SA for the acquisition of Biomed's 2,495,400 series H shares at the issue price of 1.03 zloty per share

